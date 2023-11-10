‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Reveals Which Celebrity Slid Into Her DMs (EXCLUSIVE)

Ariana Madix is out here living her best life!

The “Vanderpump Rules” star spoke with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans on Golf Cart Confessions, where celebrities candidly spill their secrets while taking a spin across the Universal Studios Hollywood backlot and she spilled a lot of tea.

The reality star spoke about the celebrity that slid into her DMs on social media after a recent performance of hers on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Hailee Steinfeld!” she revealed. “My first dance on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ was to her song and she actually watched it,” she said.

As for her dream job? She says it’s being on Broadway, but her time on “DWTS” has given her similar vibes!

“Since I was a little kid, I always dreamed of being on Broadway. But it’s crazy because ‘Dancing with the Stars’ kind of feels like that. You know, again, I’m a theater kid,” she said. “Getting to perform on stage like that, dancing, and like feeling all the music and everything. Like that is just the best.”

Ariana has famously said she’s not really into the idea of marriage, but is it something that she might consider now?

“I don’t know,” she said. “You know what it is for me? I think it’s less about the marriage part, it’s all of the wedding and the festivities that I’m not into it. I would want it to be just about me and the other person. Plus, like walking around taking pictures all night sounds like work.”

Check out Ariana on “Dancing with the Stars” which airs live on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.