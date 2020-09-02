‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Expecting First Baby With Fiancé Randall Emmett

Lala Kent has a little bundle of joy on the way! The “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed on her “Give Them Lala…With Randall” podcast that she and fiancé Randall Emmett are expecting their first baby together.

“For my 30th birthday I have the best gift given to me,” Lala said. “My body also helped out too. I am pregnant!” 49-year-old Randall excitedly chimed in, “Lala Kent, a soon to be mother!”

The reality star tearfully opened up about her excitement, saying, “I’m, like, shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing. I cry about everything but today it’s very much happy tears.” She added that she already feels “very maternal and motherly.”

Lala also shared that she’s felt a whirlwind of emotions, saying, “Life is just really hitting me in the face. It’s like, holy s**t, I’m turning 30, there’s something living inside of me, growing…and my life is changing very quickly and I don’t love change. Even though it’s all great things it’s like ‘Well, wait a minute. I’m a kid still, how am I having a kid?’”

Lala was asked what advice she would give her unborn child, to which she responded, “I think it would depend on if it was a boy or girl. I think I would be much more delicate if it was gonna be a chick but honestly, I think the one thing would be: ‘You’re safe with me. This world is really gonna try to kick your ass, but I got you, boo. I’m gonna kick its ass for you.’”

The couple was first linked together in 2017, and became engaged on Lala’s 28th birthday in 2018. Randall shares two children, 10-year-old London and 6-year-old Rylee, with ex Ambyr Childers.

Lala and Randall originally planned to wed in April 2020, but had to change course due to the coronavirus pandemic. Days before their would-be wedding date, Lala wrote on Instagram, “Today would be the day I’d be heading to our wedding location to start prepping and getting settled in with my mama and mama-in-law to-be. I know people have been affected by this in much bigger ways. I do feel sad today, though. I haven’t experienced anything that I should have. Bachelorette party, bridal shower. It’s just all very weird. I know I’ll get to, but my heart was set on April 18th.”

— by Katcy Stephan