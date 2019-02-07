Lala Kent, is that you?

The “Vanderpump Rules” vixen underwent a movie makeover this week for her upcoming role in World War II courtroom drama “Axis Sally.”

To look the part of a mid-century woman, Lala traded her modern glamour for a more retro style. The Bravo star wore her long blonde tresses into a ’40s updo and nixed her typically bold makeup. She completed the transformation with a modest vintage dress and pearl earrings.

The 28-year-old documented her old-fashioned look on her Instagram Story, sharing a series of dressing room selfies.

“Elva. I love her,” Lala captioned one close-up, likely referring to her character’s name.

Randall Emmett – Lala’s fiancé and a producer on the film – was impressed by his bride-to-be’s new style. The movie mogul snapped a candid photo of his love preparing for a scene, and he gushed about her acting skills in his caption.

“@lalakent proud of you and this role that your crushing from the 1940s,” he wrote. “They all going to be blown away!!”

Lala’s friends and co-stars were also wowed by her blast-from-the-past beauty.

“Truly the most stunning,” commented Kate Bosworth, who stars alongside Lala in the Al Pacino-helmed flick.

“Beautiful 😍,” gushed Paris Hilton.

Lala’s fellow SURver, Tom Schwartz, also reacted to Randall’s post with excitement.

“Hyped for this!” the TomTom restauranteur wrote.

