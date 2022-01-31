‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals She’s Dating Again After Randall Emmett Breakup

Lala Kent is back on the market!

Following her public breakup from Randall Emmett, the “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that she’s dating again during a recent appearance on Amazon Live.

“I’m going to spill tea right now. I have a date tomorrow night,” the 31-year-old shared. “It’s a group date. I’ve said on my podcast a million times I’m not ready to go and date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting.”

Lala also spilled some details about her mystery man, revealing, “He is very tall. He is built — like Superman — and has a lot of tattoos. And I like that.”

Lala and Randall, who welcomed daughter Ocean in March, called off their three-year engagement back in October. The two went their separate ways shortly after Randall was spotted with two women at a hotel in Nashville, Tenn.

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host revealed that once she learned about the Nashville girls, she moved out. She also later claimed that the 50-year-old movie producer allegedly cheated on her on multiple occasions.

“I thought I knew that he was loyal to me. That’s all I wanted,” Lala shared during the “VPR” reunion. “I was like, ‘I know how dudes are and I can trust him and I know he’s not f***ing around on me.’ And the fact that this man, he knew what he was out doing and he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted.”