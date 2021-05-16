‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars James Kennedy and Raquell Leviss Engaged

Congratulations are in order for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss!

The couple announced on Sunday that they are engaged by sharing a few photos from the sweet proposal which happened on Friday.

“James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of “RACHELLA” Friday night… and I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon ✨🌵🌙 #RACHELLA,” Raquel captioned the images from the special day.

The reality star showed off her diamond bling in one of the shots along with some of the other Coachella-inspired festivities that James planned. There appeared to be a DJ and custom wristbands which were printed to say “Rachella” along with a hotel greeting sign that welcomed their party.

James also celebrated his engagement by sharing a photo of him and his fiancé locking lips, writing, “I’m one lucky guy. Thank you God! THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes. 💍 💕 #RACHELLA”

James teased the upcoming proposal during an episode of “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump” in May.

“I love Raquel so much, you know that. She really has helped me, and you’ve seen everything she’s stuck by me with,” Kennedy shared. “I really couldn’t imagine myself with anyone else on this planet. I think I’m going to ask her to marry me,” he told Lisa Vanderpump.

