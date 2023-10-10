‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Lala Kent & Scheana Shay Get Real About Their Friendship Post Scandoval

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are in it for the long haul!

While appearing on Access Hollywood’s podcast “Housewives Nightcap,” the “Vanderpump Rules” stars get honest about their friendship after experiencing some up and downs over the years with hosts Lauren Herbert and Emily Orozco.

“I think it was the kids. I think, yeah, everyone saw Season 9 where we kind of came to a crossroads of are we going to continue down this road of friendship or are we going to abort mission? And I don’t want to say that I’m only friends with Sheena because of our children, because that’s not the case. But they really were the driving force,” Lala shared, referring to her 2-year-old daughter Ocean and Scheana’s 2-year-old daughter Summer.

Lala noted that if the two ever get into it again, their respective mothers would get involved.

“To be able to have someone on the show who was experiencing the same things that I was going through, it just made us that much closer to them. Like no one understands unless you push the kid out and then get thrown on national television a couple of days later,” Scheana added.

The pair, who are paid spokespersons for SharkNinja, also talked about their new partnership with Ninja Thirsti and Lala revealed how the product fits perfectly into her sober lifestyle.

Listen to the full “Housewives Nightcap” podcast, including the two talking about their lives post Scandoval, on Apple podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Access Hollywood’s new podcast episodes drop every Thursday with exclusive tea, dissecting the latest episodes, and the juiciest behind-the-scenes gossip you don’t see on TV. Whether you’re Team Teresa, Team Kenya, or Team Anyone-Who-Brings-the-Drama, listen up, to hear about all the drama.