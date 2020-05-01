Vanessa Bryant Encourages Fans To Celebrate Daughter Gianna’s Birthday In This Special Way

Vanessa Bryant wants fans to help honor her late daughter for a special occasion. The 37-year-old paid tribute to Gianna Bryant on what would have been her 14th birthday, giving Instagram followers a peek at the special way they can make sure the teen’s memory lives on.

“Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures. Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness,” Vanessa wrote, adding red heart emojis and the hashtag #PlayGigisWay.

The proud mom also included two photos of a red bracelet with Gianna’s full name and her athlete moniker, “Mambacita,” printed on it alongside her May 1, 2006 birthdate, and announced an upcoming initiative to support the legacies of Gianna and her NBA icon father, Kobe Bryant.

“We are in the process of making this bracelet available for proceeds to benefit our Mamba and Mambacita foundation. I will update you with a post when we have them available for purchase,” Vanessa added.

In an earlier post, she penned a loving and bittersweet message to Gianna, expressing how she’ll always be a cherished and irreplaceable part of her life.

“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!” she wrote, captioning a heartwarming look at Gianna smiling in a cute Minnie Mouse-themed outfit.

Gianna and Kobe passed away alongside seven others in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif, on Jan. 26. Vanessa has been candid about her grieving process, sharing the ups and downs of the tragedy’s aftermath on social media, and how she and her three other daughters are coping with the unimaginable loss and reflecting on what might have been.

Last month, Gianna was an honorary selection for the WNBA’s virtual draft and Vanessa delivered a taped message during the event thanking the organization for shining a light on her daughter’s talent.

Back in 2018, Kobe told Access Hollywood that he’d passed “the basketball gene” to Gianna and loved watching her develop a love and skill for the game he’d dedicated his life to.

