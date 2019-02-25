Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Look More In Love Than Ever At Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party

Who needs an Academy Award when you have true love? Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler set all the #relationshipgoals on Hollywood’s biggest night!

The longtime lovebirds couldn’t keep their hands off each other at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party in Beverly Hills, looking as smitten as a brand-new couple despite going strong for nearly eight years.

Vanessa Hudgens, left, and Austin Butler arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

VHudge cuddled up to her beau on the red carpet, flashing an infectious grin for the cameras. The 30-year-old certainly had plenty to smile about! In addition to her main man, Vanessa also brought her style A-game to the swanky event.

The triple threat was a literal golden girl in her shimmering Dundas gown, which featured a racy thigh-high slit and bow detail at the neck. She paired the look with strappy Rene Caovilla heels and colorful jewelry, including an eye-popping purple ring by Flavia Vetorasso on her right index finger.

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Austin didn’t disappoint when it came to his own fashion, adding a pocketwatch chain to his double-breasted tuxedo vest for some old-school flair.

It’s always a joy to see Vanessa and Austin dressed to the nines, but let’s be honest – these two would have still slayed it even in sweats!

— Erin Biglow

