Venus Williams Wants To Empower Women With Fashion

When we think of seven-time Grand Slam winner and former number-one tennis player Venus Williams, the first words that come to mind are strong and confident. For years, Venus has been a role model for aspiring players and women alike, proving that there is nothing more powerful than a confident woman. Not to mention a stylish one! Throughout her career, Venus was known to break the mold when it comes to traditional tennis outfits, instead wearing bright colors and daring silhouettes on and off the court.

And now, Venus wants to bring her style home to you! With her new brand, Eleven By Venus Williams, Venus has created tennis-inspired athleisure wear and workout clothing perfect for everyday life. Designed “with attitude and confidence for peak optimum performance”, Eleven will have you feeling powerful, looking cute, and ready to take on whatever challenges the day might bring.

Check out our favorite picks from the collection, below!

