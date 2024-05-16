The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

If you haven’t noticed, vest tops are everywhere right now.

The menswear-inspired piece is currently the trendiest thing that you can put on your body. You can’t go wrong with a vest, no matter if you’re rocking a classic button-down vest, a lightweight linen vest, a denim vest, a halter vest, or trying out the modern-looking long vest silhouette.

Vests can be polarizing. But 2024’s vests aren’t like the vest and fedora trend of the earls 2000s. This season’s vests come in neutrals and soft pastel shades. They look great with trouser pants, linen pants, skirts, shorts, and even jeans. They can be dressed up or dressed down for both day and night looks.

Our shopping editors have selected a variety of vest top options that you can shop below. Shop must-have vests from Avec Les Filles, Vero Moda, Kimberly Taylor, and so much more.

Vest tops are everywhere right now. Shop the silhouette of the season below!