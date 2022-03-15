Veteran Fox News Photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski Killed In Ukraine

Fox News photojournalist and cameraman, Pierre Zakrzewski, was killed on Monday near Kyiv, Ukraine, after his vehicle was struck by incoming fire. Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced the devastating news on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski,” Scott said.

The CEO added, “Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for FOX News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us. His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched. Based in London, Pierre had been working in Ukraine since February.”

Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall was with Zakrzewski when the attack happened and was also injured. Scott said that Hall is still hospitalized.

Many of Zakrzewski’s colleagues took to social media to express their condolences, including Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, who is also in Kyiv.

I don't know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I'm so sorry this happened to you. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 15, 2022

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich also took to Twitter to remember Zakrzewski.

Pierre, we miss you. We are devastated. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 15, 2022

Fox News National Security correspondent Jennifer Griffin paid tribute to Zakrzewski by saying he was “such a nice man” and “so much more.”

Such a fine man. Such a good friend. Such a fantastic war photographer and so much more. RIP Pierre Zakrzewski. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 15, 2022

Zakrzewski’s death comes two days after American journalist, Brent Renaud, was shot and killed outside of Kyiv while heading out with a colleague to take photos of refugees fleeing the country.