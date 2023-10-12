Vicki Gunvalson Is ‘Proud’ Of Shannon Beador For Taking ‘Ownership’ Of DUI (EXCLUSIVE)

Vicki Gunvalson is proud of her friend.

On the first episode of Access Hollywood’s new podcast “Housewives Nightcap,” the OG of the OC joins hosts Lauren Herbert and Emily Orozco to spill the tea on all the drama surrounding “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” including giving an update on Shannon Beador following her recent DUI arrest.

“She’s doing good. She’s taking ownership of it. She’s getting some help treatment. But she is one incredible woman. She’s taking ownership of this. The ironic thing is Shannon doesn’t and hasn’t … drink and drive. She is an Uber girl. She spends a ton of money a month (on Uber),” Vicki explained.

Adding, “But that night it was an unfortunate situation. She had been out with some friends and she might have had one too many and then went to go try to find a phone. She thought she left it at the restaurant, so she got in her car because she couldn’t call an Uber to find her phone because she didn’t have her phone.”

Vicki went on to note that Shannon, who was arrested for a DUI for alcohol and hit-and-run on Sept. 17, is taking “full responsibility” for her actions.

“She’s already made restitution with the little garden wall that she hit. And you know, I’m so proud of her. I mean, I’ve hugged her and loved her. And I said, you know what? Accidents happen. This is an accident,” Vicki told Access Hollywood.

As for if Vicki thinks Shannon’s on-again, off-again boyfriend John Janssen is a bad influence on her, Vicki shared, “That’s not John’s possibility if she drinks too much, it’s her responsibility. And so, I do not point fingers at anybody but Shannon. Shannon is responsible for what she puts in her body. It’s just an unfortunate situation.”

Adding, “A lot of people want to blame John, blame her. But you can blame everybody. You can blame the plant or that it was in the wrong place. At the end of the day, Shannon drank. She got the car and she drove. She knows that was the wrong thing to do. So now we have to rally behind her.”

Listen to Vicki’s full interview below and subscribe to “Housewives Nightcap” on Apple podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. Access Hollywood’s new podcast episodes drop every Thursday with exclusive tea, dissecting the latest episodes, and the juiciest behind-the-scenes gossip you don’t see on TV. Whether you’re Team Teresa, Team Melissa, or Team Anyone-Who-Brings-the-Drama, listen up, to hear about all the drama.