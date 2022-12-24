Victoria Beckham Celebrates Christmas By Bringing Home a Fashionable Santa For Harper & Cruz

Victoria Beckham is giving her two youngest kids the true Christmas experience complete with a fashionable Santa Claus.

The former Spice Girl shared some festive snaps and videos on her Instagram Story showing her youngest children, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, posing with Santa behind a huge Christmas tree.

She posted another photo of Cruz, jokingly writing, “The man himself!! (And Father Christmas).”

The fashion designer also shared a video of Santa to show off his attire which included chunky black boots with bells along with other accessories like keys hanging from his belt and a mistletoe accessory on his hat.

In the video, Victoria says, “I love the bells on the shoes, what were you just saying about the bells?” Santa replies, “If you’d like to take the bells and put them in your collection! The world is a happier place with bells.”

The 48-year-old wrote along with the Santa video, “Love the fashion advise from Father Christmas!!!”

In her final video, she shared Santa leaving the front gates of their country home as he jingled along the way.

Victoria and husband David Beckham have been getting festive all this week, they previously faced off for a gingerbread house making competition. The former soccer pro also showed off his singing chops to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The mom of three secretly captured him singing and shared the sweet video on Instagram. In the video, while sipping on his mug in the kitchen and looking at his phone. The fashion designer was able to sneak the video until she let out a giggle after David struggled to hit the high notes of the song. “You were struggling with that high note, weren’t you,” Victoria joked.