We’ll tell you what we want, what we really, really want – Victoria Beckham’s hot body!

The former “Spice Girl” showed off her fit physique on Instagram on Tuesday as she modeled her new Reebok collection.

Victoria, 44, was sporting a tight pair of black leggings with a matching black sports bra, revealing her *very* flat stomach.

She paired the athletic look with a black hat and some tan and orange Reebok kicks.

She also flashed her fit arms, legs, and everything in between on the ‘Gram – and it’s giving us some major motivation to hit the gym and refresh our workout look!

The mother-of-four was even proving her flexibility with a well-executed high leg kick, which she showed us on her Instagram Story.

I guess if we wanna look this fierce we gotta get with our friend, Victoria!