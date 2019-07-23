Vin Diesel’s Stunt Double ‘Fighting For His Life’ After Injury On ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Set

Vin Diesel‘s stunt double is fighting for his life after an accident on the set of “Fast & Furious 9.”

Joe Watts has been placed in a medically induced coma after suffering a head injury on Monday, his fiancée Tilly Powell shared in a Facebook post.

“I’m writing this to update everyone at once,” she wrote. “Joe has suffered a head injury and is in an induced coma. He is stable and is being monitored closely throughout the night.”

Tilly, who is also in the stunt business herself, expressed that her heart is “shattered” by her fiancé’s devastating injury.

“I love his so much and my heart is shattered. He has all his family and friends by his side to get him through this,” she said.

“Fast & Furious” star Vin Diesel is reportedly in “total shock” after Joe plunged 30ft from a balcony and landed on his head at Warner Bros. studio in Levesden, U.K.

Immediately following the accident, Joe was airlifted to the Royal London Hospital and the rest of the cast and crew were sent home.

The accident was allegedly caused by a snapped cable on the brand-new set.

Joe has an impressive resumé in stunt double performances, including work on “Kingsman: Golden Circle,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and more.

He has also performed stunt work on a number of TV shows including “Good Omens” and “Game of Thrones.”