Watch Brendan Fraser’s Transformation Into ‘The Whale’ Character In Impressive Time-Lapse Video

Fans are getting a new glimpse at how Brendan Fraser physically got into character for “The Whale”!

On Thursday, A24 shared a time-lapse video of the film’s makeup and prosthetics team getting the actor ready to film.

The artists carefully apply prosthetics to his face and neck as Brendan sits patiently, letting them work their magic.

Brendan received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of Charlie, an English teacher who weighs around 600 lbs.

Makeup and prosthetics designer Adrien Morot told Entertainment Weekly that he created multiple fabrications made of silicone to alter Brendan’s appearance.

“We had two facial pieces, one for the front, and one for the back, going all the way down to his upper chest,” he told the outlet. “Then, on most of the days, he had arms that were going from the tip of his fingers all the way to his shoulder that would sort of overlap with the chest piece. So he had that on both sides, and then he had legs that would go up to his waist, like that, and then he had a mid-section here.”

Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser & More Join Palm Springs International Film Festival View Gallery

Adrien told EW that Brendan trusted him with the transformation and wanted it to make sure it was done the right way.

“Brendan was like, ‘You’re the expert — I trust you. The only thing that I want is to make sure that it’s accurate and respectful. I don’t want this to be a joke. I don’t want this to be a punchline,'” he recalled.