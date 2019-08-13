Watch Cardi B and Bernie Sanders Passionately Talk Politics At A Detroit Nail Salon

Cardi B just took her Bernie Sanders support up a notch.

On Aug. 13, the “Press” rapper shared a snippet of her recent sit-down with the presidential hopeful, which they filmed late last month at a nail salon in Detroit.

The unlikely allies – who united after Cardi sent out viral tweets in the senator’s favor – had a passionate conversation about the need for a higher minimum wage.

“What are we gonna do about wages in America?” she asked, citing her own pre-fame experiences as a struggling New York dancer. “When I was not famous, I just felt like, no matter how many jobs I get, I wasn’t able to make ends meet. I wasn’t able to pay my rent, get transportation and eat.”

“That is an excellent and important question, be right now, we have tens of millions of people who are earning what I consider to be starvation wages,” Bernie replied. “Can you imagine somebody today earning $9 an hour?”

“It don’t make no sense,” Cardi piped in.

The Grammy winner then added another layer to the jobs discussion – and threw some indirect shade at President Donald Trump.

“Certain people like to brag that there is more jobs now in America. But it’s like, there’s an increase of jobs given, but what are they paying in these jobs? They’re practically paying nothing,” she said.

“You got it. That is exactly the issue,” Bernie replied. “So, you can get a job, but maybe you’re going to have to work two or three jobs. Legislation that I’ve introduced, which was passed in the House recently, U.S. House, would raise that minimum wage to $15 an hour. And what we also have to do is make it easier for workers to join unions so they can sit down and engage in collective bargaining and earn a decent living.”

WATCH: Cardi B Supports Bernie Sanders In Rare Political Post: ‘We Let Him Down’



The seeds for Cardi’s public partnership with Bernie were first planted in July, when the MC shared some of her thoughts about the last Democratic presidential primary on Twitter.

“I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016,” she wrote at the time. “This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along time. Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.”

I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2019

When one follower claimed Cardi was a hypocrite for uplifting Bernie – considering she’d previously complained about being in a high tax bracket – the 26-year-old confidently clarified her stance.

“I don’t mind paying taxes if I see on what am I paying my taxes on,” she wrote back. “Its sad that we pay so much taxes yet we don’t have free college education neither free healthcare.”

I don’t mind paying taxes if I see on what am I paying my taxes on.Its sad that we pay so much taxes yet we don’t have free college education neither free healthcare . https://t.co/i4Zi4eSYgP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2019

While Cardi’s political mindedness may come as a surprise to some fans, her love of government actually long predates her rap fame.

“Believe it or not guys, I was in advance placement in high school for government and history,” she told Instagram fans last month. “I learn fast cause I naturally love it! I even took more classes in college, but I dropped out cause money came first and I was also a chasing dirty ass men 😒.”

“But w.e….anyways I want us this year to get more familiar with [our] candidates … Take a little bit of our time and open our eyes on what’s going on in this country and how we can change it,” she added.

Fans can likely expect more videos with Cardi and Bernie talking politics.

“Keep sending your questions, we will be addressing more of these soon!” she told fans in the caption of her new Instagram video.