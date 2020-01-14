Watch Eddie Murphy Get Thrown Out A Window In 1984 Remastered ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

Eddie Murphy was a true comic star in the 1984 blockbuster “Beverly Hills Cops.”

In an Access Hollywood exclusive clip, a young Eddie explains how his fish-out-of-water Detroit cop character, Axel Foley, is totally different from the Beverly Hills cops he stars alongside of in the action-packed comedy classic.

“In the script, the Beverly Hills cops go by the book and I’m a street cop,” Eddie said in the throwback 1984 interview, which also featured a clip of the funny man getting thrown out of a glass window.

Eddie brought the laughs and his comic wit to the comedy, which made the movie a global hit and later spawned into a three-movie franchise.

And “Beverly Hills Cops” fans are now in luck!

The popular trilogy is now available today in a special 3-movie Blu-Ray collection. The new collection from Paramount Home Video features never-before-seen deleted scenes, new behind-the-scenes featurettes incorporating vintage 1984 interviews, an isolated audio track of the original score by Harold Faltermeyer, and “BHC Mixtape ’84”, which allows fans to go directly to the scenes featuring the movie’s hit songs.