Watch Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown Bust Serious Moves at Ariana Grande Concert

Living their best lives! Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown have more than just stardom in common – they’re both Ariana Grande fans!

The pair was spotted enjoying the pop princess’ first UK stop on her “Sweetener” tour at London’s O2 arena on Saturday, Aug. 17. An attendee tweeted multiple videos of Harry and Millie in the same VIP area of the venue, where they busted a move during Ariana’s hit “Dangerous Woman” and later shared a friendly chat.

Enjoy this video of Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown dancing pic.twitter.com/KmJExYL7ZS — Rosie; (@rosiexwh) August 17, 2019

Harry and Millie are chatting :)) (okay I’ll probably stop Live tweeting now and I’ll upload more content after) pic.twitter.com/FCRtbWjYwH — Rosie; (@rosiexwh) August 17, 2019

Fans went wild over the footage, with one joking that seeing Harry and Millie at an Ari concert together “added 10 years” to their life.

Others marveled over the former One Direction singer and the “Stranger Things” fave creating a welcome overlap of pop culture juggernauts, which one Twitter user called the “most ambitious crossover event in history.”

“So you’re telling me that Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown were casually chatting at the Ariana Grande concert … MY TWO WORLDS COLLIDED,” another wrote.

EVERYONE NEEDS HARRY STYLES FULL ON BOOTY POPPING AT AN ARIANA GRANDE SHOW ON THEIR TIMELINE pic.twitter.com/bC4lfR2j7W — em (@stylesscrabble) August 17, 2019

While Millie and Harry jamming out together was certainly a welcome sighting, the “Dunkirk” actor also appeared to have a blast on his own throughout the night. A separate eagle-eyed concertgoer captured the 25-year-old “full on booty popping” in his all-white outfit, which a viewer deemed solid reason to “never complain about anything ever again.”

Harry could keep the dance party going if he wants to. Ariana is set to take the O2 stage two more times before heading to the Netherlands on Aug. 23.

— Erin Biglow