Watch Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown Bust Serious Moves at Ariana Grande Concert

Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown

Living their best lives! Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown have more than just stardom in common – they’re both Ariana Grande fans!

The pair was spotted enjoying the pop princess’ first UK stop on her “Sweetener” tour at London’s O2 arena on Saturday, Aug. 17. An attendee tweeted multiple videos of Harry and Millie in the same VIP area of the venue, where they busted a move during Ariana’s hit “Dangerous Woman” and later shared a friendly chat.

WATCH: Harry Styles ‘Respectfully’ Declines Prince Eric Role In ‘The Little Mermaid’ (Reports)

Fans went wild over the footage, with one joking that seeing Harry and Millie at an Ari concert together “added 10 years” to their life.

Others marveled over the former One Direction singer and the “Stranger Things” fave creating a welcome overlap of pop culture juggernauts, which one Twitter user called the “most ambitious crossover event in history.”

“So you’re telling me that Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown were casually chatting at the Ariana Grande concert … MY TWO WORLDS COLLIDED,” another wrote.

WATCH: Watch Millie Bobby Brown Relive Her Most Memorable ‘Stranger Things’ Fashion

While Millie and Harry jamming out together was certainly a welcome sighting, the “Dunkirk” actor also appeared to have a blast on his own throughout the night. A separate eagle-eyed concertgoer captured the 25-year-old “full on booty popping” in his all-white outfit, which a viewer deemed solid reason to “never complain about anything ever again.”

Harry could keep the dance party going if he wants to. Ariana is set to take the O2 stage two more times before heading to the Netherlands on Aug. 23.

— Erin Biglow

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.