Watch Janet Jackson SLAY Dance Number Onstage At Essence Music Festival

Janet Jackson just nailed it!

The superstar performed over the weekend at the Essence Festival and when it came to her incredible dance routines, she didn’t miss a beat. The superstar, 56, broke it down onstage as she shouted, “come on Essence” and the crowd went absolutely bonkers.

She posted the video on her social media accounts later in the evening –and it’s official, after more than 40 years performing, she nails it every time.

Later backstage, Janet caught up with her old friend Kim Fields and Kim shared the special moment on Twitter, saying it was like no time had passed.

Janet wasn’t the only superstar breaking it down onstage either. Patti LaBelle hit the stage and busted some major moves.

And New Edition got to it, crushing their classic routines.

Talk about a majorly fun night!

