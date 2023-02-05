Watch Jay-Z Straight Vibe And DJ Khaled Hold Up Lighter During the Grammys Hip Hop Tribute

It was the 50th anniversary of hip hop and the celebration at the 2023 Grammy Awards was on point on Sunday. The tribute, which was put together by Questlove, was absolutely bonkers, bringing out the biggest names in hip hop history.

The tribute’s all-star lineup included: Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel and Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, The Lox, Method Man, Missy Elliott, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rahiem, Rakim, The Roots, Run-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort.

And the entire tribute had EVERYONE on their feet. But Jay Z was vibing really hard as he rapped along to Wu-Tang Clan’s “Method Man.”

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled showed his respect to the hip hop crew as he held up a lighter and swayed along to the music with Busta Rhymes.

LL Cool J closed the tribute, dedicating the performances to the future of hip hop and what’s to come next from the massively popular genre.

