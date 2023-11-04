Watch Lala Kent & James Kennedy Get Into Heated Confrontation In Front Of Ariana Madix Over Which ‘Vanderpump’ Lady Was In Tom Sandoval’s Hotel Room

The “Battle of the Exes” panel at 2023 BravoCon got intense on Saturday when James Kennedy accused a “Vanderpump Rules” star of being in Tom Sandoval’s hotel room.

It all started when the panel’s host Jerry O’Connell asked Lala Kent how it was like rallying around her “VPR” co-stars.

After Lala finished answering the question, James quickly chimed in saying, “Weren’t you hanging out in like Sandoval’s suite last night.”

But Lala quickly shut that down.

“Me hanging out in Sandoval’s suite? Have you met me? We got home at 11 p.m. I usually go to bed at 7 p.m. are you crazy?” Lala said.

“I don’t think that was Lala, I heard it was somebody else,” Ariana Madix added.

“I saw someone’s story, I didn’t like what I saw,” James said.

When Lala asked who it was, the audience yelled out Scheana Shay’s name

“Schena’s not even up here. I wasn’t hanging out with Tom Sandoval. Stay in your f******g lane. No I was not,” Lala said. “I’m not going to let you tell this whole room that I was kicking it in Sandoval’s room last night. The lies, the lies,” she added.

But James quickly defended himself, telling Lala he was asking her a question.

“I was asking, I was asking where you in Sandoval’s suite last night, I saw a Story,” he said. “The answer is no, cool clarified.”

Scheana responded to those claims that she was in Tom’s room at another BravoCon panel, telling the audience there was an after party in his room and that it wasn’t a big deal.

When a fan asked if there is beef between her and Ariana she said no.

“No, I mean, we’re all good as far as I know,” Scheana said.