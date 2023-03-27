Watch Live: Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash Trial Continues With Her Kids Apple & Moses Testifying

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash trial is underway in Park City, Utah.

The Oscar winner has appeared in court over a lawsuit stemming from a collision at Deer Valley resort in 2016. Now-retired optometrist Terry Sanderson is reportedly seeking more than $300,000 in damages from the actress and mogul.

Sanderson’s attorney, Lawrence D. Buhler, claims Paltrow crashed into Sanderson on a beginner slope, causing him to break four ribs and sustain permanent traumatic brain injury. Sanderson additionally claims that Paltrow and her group skied away from the incident without getting him medical care.

Paltrow denies all allegations and is countersuing Sanderson, alleging he ran into her and she is asking the jury to award her $1 in symbolic damages and have her attorneys’ fees covered.

One of Ms. Paltrow’s lawyers, Stephen W. Owens, said in his opening statement that the trial should last about two weeks and jurors will hear from about 20 witnesses, including doctors, ski instructors, Ms. Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk, and her children, 16-year-old son Moses and 18-year-old daughter Apple.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ski Crash Trial: Inside The Courtroom View Gallery

On Friday, which was the fourth day of the trail, Paltrow was asked if her request for one dollar in damages is related to her friendship with Taylor Swift.

Swift sued former DJ David Mueller for battery and sexual assault and sought a symbolic $1 in damages back in 2017. Paltrow stated in court that she had not been aware of the singer’s suit and the pair are not “good friends.”

“We are friendly. I’ve taken my kids to one of her concerts before, but we don’t talk very often,” Paltrow shared.