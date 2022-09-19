Watch Live: Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Gets Underway

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest alongside Prince Philip on Monday as the events surrounding her state funeral get underway.

11 days after the death of the longest-reigning monarch, the United Kingdom will be holding an elaborate state funeral which has been meticulously planned in Westminster Abbey.

The funeral service is expected to last about an hour with the royal family, leaders from around including heads of state and UK politicians.



It was revealed ahead of the funeral the Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have a role in the state funeral. According to the order of service for the funeral, which was released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday, the 9-year-old son and the 7-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton will take part in the funeral procession with members of the royal family. George and Charlotte will walk side by side, with their parents right in front of them and their aunt Meghan Markle and uncle Prince Harry behind them.



Thousands of people have lined the streets to observe the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the service.

King Charles III and the senior members of the royal family will join the procession on foot.

The Queen’s coffin will then be taken from Welling Arch to Windsor where there will be a private service for the royal family and the Queen will be laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel next to her late husband Prince Philip who died last April.

Many heads of state from across the world came to Buckingham Palace for a state reception on Sunday, the night before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla hosted the event for hundreds of politicians, royals and other dignitaries who had traveled to London for the funeral. U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were among those spotted arriving at the palace dressed in black.