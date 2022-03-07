Watch the 2022 ACM Awards Pre-Show Live Stream With Zuri Hall, Kristin Cavallari, Priscilla Block And Elaina Smith!

Get ready y’all the 2022 Academy Country of Music Awards are here!

Watch the ACM Awards Pre-Show Live Stream with Amazon Prime, hosted by that Elaina Smith, Kristin Cavallari, Priscilla Block, and Zuri Hall at 7–8 p.m. EST //4–5 p.m. PST TODAY right below.

Elaina, Kristin, Zuri, and Priscilla will be interviewing and chatting with the hottest stars in country music, giving fans VIP access to all the fun from the red carpet, and sharing a look behind-the-scenes! They’ll also be breaking down the night’s biggest fashion trends. Plus, catch a special performance from Kat & Alex.

Watch below!

