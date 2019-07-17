Watch Val Chmerkovskiy Join Jenna Johnson On ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy may have already said “I do,” but they’re now letting fans in on a special pre-wedding moment.

The couple is featured on the season premiere of TLC’s hit series “Say Yes to the Dress,” where Jenna picks out the perfect reception gown for her and Val’s California nuptials. In an exclusive clip of the upcoming episode, Val is seen happily tagging along to Kleinfeld Bridal with his fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro and their loved ones, a dream come true for Jenna.

However, he couldn’t help but tease his bride about meeting iconic consultant Randy Feloni – a move which didn’t go over so well with Jenna.

“Who the f*** is Randy?!” Val joked, prompting an instant eye roll from his now-wife.

“He’s going to steal her heart away from me,” he later smiled.

WATCH: Val Chmerkovskiy And Jenna Johnson Throw Second Wedding Celebration In Utah

Val may have been the one poking fun at first, but he was quickly caught under Randy’s spell and impressive dance moves just as much as Jenna was!

The brunette beauty ended up saying yes to more than just her fantasy dress, of course.

She and Val tied the knot in April before hosting a second celebration nearly three months later in Jenna’s home state of Utah – and there might be more festivities on the way! The lovebirds teased to Access recently that they’re considering a THIRD celebration in New York later this year.

Watch the video below for more on their future plans!

WATCH: Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Tease Having A Third Wedding Ceremony

See Jenna and Val in an all-new “Say Yes to the Dress” this Saturday, July 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

— Erin Biglow