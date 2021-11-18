We Ranked All 36 Adele Songs

Hello, it’s us. We’ve been wondering if after these six years you’d like to meet, to go over, all of Adele’s music. Now that “30” is upon us, we’re ranking the 15-time-Grammy-winner’s entire discography, as available on streaming. The reality of this task is that there is rarely an Adele miss, so intense debate and team-wide polls were had.
Note: “Easy On Me” is the only “30” song included in the list.
