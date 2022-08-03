Wedding Gifts For Less Than $100 That Will Impress Your Family & Friends

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.
Let’s be honest, shall we? As happy as we are for every friend and family member whose wedding invitation we receive, there’s also the underlying stress of knowing all that awaits us – attending the bachelorette party, the bridal shower, the rehearsal dinner… planning travel for each of these events… not to mention all the outfits…
Before you know it, the wedding is right around the corner, and you’ve forgotten one of the most important things – a gift! But don’t worry, we’ve got your back.
Whether it’s for a bridal shower, bachelorette party, or the wedding itself, we’ve rounded up a list of unique and thoughtful gifts that are perfect for any bride. Best of all, they’re all under $100, meaning you won’t be breaking the bank this wedding season. Ranging from cute jewelry, to cozy household goods, to sophisticated glassware, all our picks are below!
3-Piece Angled Crystal Bordeaux Set
by American Integrity Products$75.99
Gold-Rimmed Crystal Champagne Flutes
by American Integrity Products$39.99
Twinkie Bracelet
by Joey Baby$35.00
Crystal Intention Set
by REISFIELDS$25.00
Luxurious Jasmine Lavender Bath & Body Spa Gift Basket
by Pure Parker$58.99
Wifey Necklace
by Katie Dean Jewelry$70.00
Stacked Jewelry Box
by Yamazaki Home$22.00
Lola Necklace
by Joey Baby$55.00
Palm 3 Piece Comforter Set
by The Nesting Company$99.99
Admiral Martini Glasses
by Viski$27.99
Juniper Faux Fur 50″ x 70″ Throw
by The Nesting Company$79.99
Hayley Santaflorentina
