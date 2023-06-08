‘Wednesday’ Star Percy Hynes White Breaks Silence About Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘The Rumors Are False’

“Wednesday” star Percy Hynes White is opening up about being accused of sexual assault.

The 21-year-old actor shared a statement in an Instagram Story where he denied the allegations against him which first made headlines in January.

He wrote, “Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats.”

“Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message,” the statement continued.

He said, “The rumors are false. I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims.”

Adding, “It’s very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people. I’m really thankful for everyone who’s stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop please. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

The assault allegations began after a Twitter user claimed that the Canadian actor assaulted her at his party in Toronto and there were also allegations made that he had assaulted other women as well.

The user wrote in a now-deleted Tweet on January 18th regarding the actor, “He would pursue, have sex with, abuse and get my friend high who was 13/14 at the time. Last time I knew they had sex she was 16 and he was 20. He assaulted me at one of those parties awhile I was too drunk, and he had cornered and pressured and assaulted multiple of my friends.”

The first Tweet sparked additional accusations on Twitter which were similar in nature which caused some fans of the hit Netflix series to call for Percy to be removed from “Wednesday.”