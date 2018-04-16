The Weeknd And Bella Hadid Spotted Kissing At Coachella — Are They Back On?

Fairytale endings do exist for The Weeknd and Bella Hadid!

The duo were spotted over the weekend packing on the PDA at Poppy nightclub's popup at Coachella, and it looks like they may be back together.

"The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long" an onlooker told People. "They definitely looked like they were fully back together."

Bella's sister Gigi was also at the bash, which was sponsored by BMW and also celebrated the launch of Kylie Cosmetic's new makeup collection KOURT X KYLIE. Both Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian were also spotted at the party.

The Weeknd, 28, hit the famous desert festival to perform on Friday and fans speculated that he seemed emotional onstage because of his breakup with Selena Gomez earlier this year. But that definitely doesn't seem to be the case!

Bella and The Weeknd dated for a little less than two years before they split in November 2016.

The Weeknd went on to date Selena and Bella remained single, instead spending more time on her modeling career.