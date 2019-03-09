Wendy Madison Bauer Breaks Her Silence On Her Fiancée Luke Perry’s Tragic Death

Luke Perry’s fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer speaks out for the first time since the “Riverdale” actor’s death.
“I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support,” the 44-year-old told PEOPLE.
“The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time.”
The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum tragically passed on Monday, 5 days after suffering from a massive stroke.
Wendy went on to describe her years with Luke as some of the “happiest years” of her life.
“The past 11½ years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him,” she continues.
“I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support. We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed.”
Luke’s children Sophie and Jack have both spoken out about their father’s death.
Sophie took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo with her arm around her late father.
View this post on Instagram
A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.
“I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love,” she captioned the photo.
Jack posted his heartbreaking tribute on Wednesday, promising to “carry on” his dad’s legacy.
View this post on Instagram
He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved and supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be. I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for. I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad.
We send our prayers to Luke’s family and friends during this difficult time.