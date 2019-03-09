Wendy Madison Bauer Breaks Her Silence On Her Fiancée Luke Perry’s Tragic Death

Luke Perry’s fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer speaks out for the first time since the “Riverdale” actor’s death.

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support,” the 44-year-old told PEOPLE.

“The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time.”

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum tragically passed on Monday, 5 days after suffering from a massive stroke.

Wendy went on to describe her years with Luke as some of the “happiest years” of her life.

“The past 11½ years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him,” she continues.

“I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support. We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed.”

Luke’s children Sophie and Jack have both spoken out about their father’s death.

Sophie took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo with her arm around her late father.

“I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love,” she captioned the photo.

Jack posted his heartbreaking tribute on Wednesday, promising to “carry on” his dad’s legacy.

We send our prayers to Luke’s family and friends during this difficult time.