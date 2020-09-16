Wendy Williams Admits To Spying On Her Neighbor While He Showers: ‘I Peep & I Tom’

Wendy Williams might be getting a little too nosey with her neighbors!

During a recent appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the TV host confessed that she watches her neighbors with binoculars from her own New York City apartment to help pass the time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s an apartment building across, and the man takes showers,” she said. “And the shower is right there at the window. And I watch.”

The 56-year-old star noted that the shower window goes from “head-to-ankle,” to which Seth Meyers exclaimed, “That’s still most of the good parts!”

“When I heard you were looking at people with binoculars, I thought it was about passers by,” Seth added. “But I feel like what you’re doing now is like borderline criminal.”

Wendy shrugged and replied, “I peep and I tom.”

But when it comes to her own home, she wants to keep things private, including not wanting to film her namesake talk show from her humble abode.

“Well, my thing is, I don’t know how big your home is, and how much space you have, but I live in an apartment, you know? Not my fault, but I live in an apartment, and it was very personal to me, for people to see, you know, my area. And people criticized and couldn’t understand my groove. And then we just stopped doing that because we were ramping up for new stuff, new season, new ‘Wendy,'” she said.

Wendy also noted that the show, which is set to return for season 12 on Sept. 21, is taking all of the necessary precautions for COVID-19 safety.

“Right now we are on total lockdown here at the show,” she shared. “Everyone, including me, we get three different tests every single day, and that’s the way it goes.”