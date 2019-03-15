What Do Taylor Swift’s Butterfly Mentions Mean?!

As you may have noticed, Taylor Swift has been dropping some potential clues as to what her new music might be about – and all signs point to butterflies!

The 30-year-old singer has been referencing butterflies all over the place, from posting an Instagram about the Southern California butterfly migration to rocking a pair of butterfly inspired heels to the iHeart Radio Music Awards!

“Due to the butterfly migration in Southern California maybe I’ll just stay outside until I head indoors for @iheartradio awards,” she captioned a selfie on Thursday.

A few hours later she posted another pic on a tennis court captioning it with only the butterfly emoji.

Before she hit the iHeart Radio red carpet, Taylor debuted her look on Insta featuring the butterfly heels. She followed up with a closeup shot of the shoes to really drive the butterfly theme home.

So, what does it mean?

Honestly, no one is quite sure – but it seems like the “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker is getting a kick out of all the crazy fan theories!

Last month, the “Cats” star posted a pic of her cat Olivia looking shocked with the caption, “She just read all the fan theories.”

During her acceptance speech for “Tour of the Year” at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, Taylor seemingly addressed the rumors.

“I love your passion, I love your attention to detail, I love how much you care,” she said. “I love seeing all the things that you’re posting online and I just wanted to say that when there is new music you will be the first to know.”

Well, maybe she just really loves butterflies then?

