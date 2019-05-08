What Does The Name Archie Harrison Really Mean?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally introduced the world to their newest family member during their first official photo call on Wednesday at Windsor Castle.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
A short while after, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the name of their first-born son on their Instagram account.
The new royal addition is officially called Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Since the couple went with a less traditional option, everyone is wondering what the name means!
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
The first name Archie means genuine and bold. A fitting choice for a royal!
The name Harrison quite literally means the son of Harry. Keeping things straight forward and we are here for it!
Finally, the double surname Mountbatten-Windsor represents both Prince Phillip and the Queen’s, respectively.
If you think the new royal baby’s name is a mouthful, let us remind you that Prince Harry’s real name isn’t actually Harry – it’s Prince Henry Charles Albert David.
Phew! We’ll stick with Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie Harrison.
WATCH: Meghan Markle’s Mom Doria Ragland Marks Royal First With Appearance In Archie’s Photos!
Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.