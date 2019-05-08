What Does The Name Archie Harrison Really Mean?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally introduced the world to their newest family member during their first official photo call on Wednesday at Windsor Castle.

A short while after, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the name of their first-born son on their Instagram account.

The new royal addition is officially called Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Since the couple went with a less traditional option, everyone is wondering what the name means!

The first name Archie means genuine and bold. A fitting choice for a royal!

The name Harrison quite literally means the son of Harry. Keeping things straight forward and we are here for it!

Finally, the double surname Mountbatten-Windsor represents both Prince Phillip and the Queen’s, respectively.

If you think the new royal baby’s name is a mouthful, let us remind you that Prince Harry’s real name isn’t actually Harry – it’s Prince Henry Charles Albert David.

Phew! We’ll stick with Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie Harrison.

