What Has Happened To Christina Grimmie’s Family Since Her Tragic Death?

On what would have been her 25th birthday, Christina Grimmie’s family mourns the loss of their beloved sister and daughter.

On June 10, 2016, the former “Voice” contestant was murdered by 27-year-old Kevin Loibl while signing autographs at the Plaza Live Theater in Orlando, FL.

Loibl, who supposedly had an unhealthy fixation with the rising star, approached the table where Christina was sitting and shot the singer several times in the head and chest before her brother Marcus tackled him to the ground.

Christina was rushed to a local hospital where she died a few hours later.

The YouTube star’s family were left the most broken after that tragic day, but they have managed to find a silver lining.

Her parents Tina and Bud Grimmie and her brother Marcus founded the Christina Grimmie Foundation with two goals in mind; To provide funds to help support families affected by gun violence, and to create a community of support for breast cancer patients and their families.

Tina Grimmie battled with cancer for many years, which her late daughter Christina often spoke about. Sadly, Tina lost her battle on Sept. 2, 2018.

Despite all the tragedy that they have been dealt, Marcus and his father plan to carry on the legacy of both Christina and Tina, who they believe have been reunited.

As a musician himself, Marcus still finds comfort in the artform and continues to spread awareness about the Christina Grimmie Foundation.

On Tuesday morning, Marcus posted an emotional Instagram tribute in honor of his sister’s birthday.

“Happy 25th Christina. I miss you. It isn’t the same without you here,” he wrote.

“It never will be.”

