What To Buy For Your Galentine’s Day Celebration

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.
Who said you need a significant other to have an amazing Valentine’s Day?? Long ago, some brilliant woman (probably) invented the concept of Galentine’s Day, and we will be forever grateful.
Because is there anything better than spending the evening laughing and hanging with your best friends? We don’t think so.
Whether you’re attending or hosting a Galentine’s celebration, we’ve got everything you need to make the occasion special. With matching best friend gifts like PJs and jewelry, self-care must-haves like eye masks and cozy robes, adorable wine glasses, and even fun candles, we’ve got everything you need to create the perfect atmosphere for you Galentine’s plans! So take a look at our picks below and have the best time with your pals this year.
Bestie Flasks
by American Integrity Products$44.19
Bff Necklace
by Verishop$72.00
Sterling Silver Best Friends 2 Pc Bracelet Set
by Sterling Forever$37.50
Best Friends Handmade Spa Gift Set 9 Piece
by Lovery$56.24
Shine By Sterling Forever Linked Charm Y Necklace
by Sterling Forever$17.85
14k Gold Plated Sterling Silver Cz Round Initial Necklace
by Sterling Forever$36.00
Female Symbol Studs
by Katie Dean Jewelry$50.00
Little Dipper Ring
by Katie Dean Jewelry$55.00
Female Symbol Ring
by Katie Dean Jewelry$45.00
Twinkie Bracelet
by Joey Baby$35.00
I Need My Bravo & Wine Stemless Wine Glass – Set of 2
by The Bravo Shop$34.95
Bee Wine Stopper
by Joanna Buchanan$64.00
Liquid Lip Balm
by Verishop$16.00
Dew Balm
by Verishop$18.00
Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks
by Dermstore$26.00
Gold Foil Eye Mask
by Dermstore$4.00
Silk Scrunchies
by Dermstore$39.00
Pure Silk Pillowcase
by Dermstore$89.00
Self + Satin Eye Mask
by Verishop$15.00
Gauzy Robe
by Happy Place Brand$99.95
Ornaments Apoline Short Sleeve Short Pj Set
by Pour Les Femmes$225.00
YOU’RE DOING GREAT CANDLE
by Ryan Porter | Candier$31.00
I SEE IT, I LIKE IT CANDLE
by Ryan Porter | Candier$31.00
Good Vibes – Crystal Candle Votive Trio
by Jill & Ally$48.00
Don’t Worry, Be Happy – Citrine & Green Aventurine Crystal Manifestation Candle
by Jill & Ally$55.00
Boss Babe – Lapis Crystal Manifestation Candle
by Jill & Ally$45.00
Self Love Club Crystal Manifestation Candle
by Jill & Ally$55.00
