What To Buy For Your Galentine’s Day Celebration

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Who said you need a significant other to have an amazing Valentine’s Day?? Long ago, some brilliant woman (probably) invented the concept of Galentine’s Day, and we will be forever grateful.

Because is there anything better than spending the evening laughing and hanging with your best friends? We don’t think so.

Whether you’re attending or hosting a Galentine’s celebration, we’ve got everything you need to make the occasion special. With matching best friend gifts like PJs and jewelry, self-care must-haves like eye masks and cozy robes, adorable wine glasses, and even fun candles, we’ve got everything you need to create the perfect atmosphere for you Galentine’s plans! So take a look at our picks below and have the best time with your pals this year.

Bestie Flasks

by American Integrity Products$44.19

Bff Necklace

by Verishop$72.00

Sterling Silver Best Friends 2 Pc Bracelet Set

by Sterling Forever$37.50

Best Friends Handmade Spa Gift Set 9 Piece

by Lovery$56.24

Shine By Sterling Forever Linked Charm Y Necklace

by Sterling Forever$17.85

14k Gold Plated Sterling Silver Cz Round Initial Necklace

by Sterling Forever$36.00

Female Symbol Studs

by Katie Dean Jewelry$50.00

Little Dipper Ring

by Katie Dean Jewelry$55.00

Female Symbol Ring

by Katie Dean Jewelry$45.00

Twinkie Bracelet

by Joey Baby$35.00

I Need My Bravo & Wine Stemless Wine Glass – Set of 2

by The Bravo Shop$34.95

Bee Wine Stopper

by Joanna Buchanan$64.00

Liquid Lip Balm

by Verishop$16.00

Dew Balm

by Verishop$18.00

Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks

by Dermstore$26.00

Gold Foil Eye Mask

by Dermstore$4.00

Silk Scrunchies

by Dermstore$39.00

Pure Silk Pillowcase

by Dermstore$89.00

Self + Satin Eye Mask

by Verishop$15.00

Gauzy Robe

by Happy Place Brand$99.95

Ornaments Apoline Short Sleeve Short Pj Set

by Pour Les Femmes$225.00

YOU’RE DOING GREAT CANDLE

by Ryan Porter | Candier$31.00

I SEE IT, I LIKE IT CANDLE

by Ryan Porter | Candier$31.00

Good Vibes – Crystal Candle Votive Trio

by Jill & Ally$48.00

Don’t Worry, Be Happy – Citrine & Green Aventurine Crystal Manifestation Candle

by Jill & Ally$55.00

Boss Babe – Lapis Crystal Manifestation Candle

by Jill & Ally$45.00

Self Love Club Crystal Manifestation Candle

by Jill & Ally$55.00

