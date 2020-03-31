What Will Be In Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Future After Stepping Down As Senior Royals

March 31st marks the day many thought would never come: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially exiting royal life.

The couple’s transition to a more civilian life was first announced this past January, when the couple shared via their official Sussex Royal Instagram page that they intended to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.”

The news came as a shock to many, including members of the royal family. But after several months of closed-door meetings, Meghan and Harry are set to begin their newly independent life with support from their overseas relatives.

Nonetheless, the couple was required to give up their HRH titles soon after announcing their decision, and will no longer seek to use the Sussex Royal branding. On Tuesday, the couple bid farewell to their official Sussex Royal Instagram account.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues,” the post read in part. “Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

On Wednesday, the couple will begin their first day no longer official working members of the royal household.

Despite leaving their royal work behind, the couple already seems to have their hands busy! Meghan, Harry and baby Archie have reportedly made the move from Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and arrived in Meghan’s California hometown.

Per The Sun, the royals flew to LA on a private flight before border restrictions were implemented between Canada and the United States. People reports that Meghan and Harry are living in a secluded compound and staying put amid the city’s lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

And Meghan has already gotten to work—last week it was announced that the 38-year-old had lent her voiceover talents to Disney+. The Duchess of Sussex narrated “Elephant,” a film about an elephant’s journey across the Kalahari Desert. Proceeds from the film will go towards Elephants Without Borders, a charity that both Meghan and Harry have longtime championed.

Meghan may do more than dip her toe in the world of media. Also last week, reports surfaced that the former “Suits” star is apparently thinking about career moves after her final day as a senior. She’s reportedly thinking about writing a new cookbook, relaunching her former lifestyle blog, “The Tig,” and is interested in launching a kitchenware line, a source told US Weekly.

But perhaps Meghan and Harry’s most well-known upcoming endeavor will be the launch of their as-yet-unnamed charity.

The Duke and Duchess have already reportedly begun staffing for the nonprofit, and Page Six reported the couple hired longtime Bill and Melinda Gates executive Catherine St. Laurent to spearhead their new charity project. St. Laurent will reportedly act as chief of staff and executive director for the couple’s in-the-works charity venture, according to Page Six.

While further details of the organization have yet to be released, it will apparently surround “mental health, women and female empowerment and the environment,” a source told Vanity Fair.

In the meantime, Prince Harry has been turning his initiative Travalyst, an eco-friendly tourism organization, into an independent nonprofit in the UK while simultaneously working with its partners to aid in the global coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has presented the world with one of the greatest public health and socio-economic challenges of modern times,” a spokesperson for The Sussex Royal Foundation told Vanity Fair. “When restrictions related to controlling the pandemic ease, the role of responsible tourism to support communities and destinations around the world will be more important than ever. The Duke is working closely with each of the Travalyst partners to better understand how this non-profit organization can aid in global recovery, especially by supporting communities, wildlife and the environment at the same time.”

We can’t wait to see what these two do next!