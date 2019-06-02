When Will Meghan Markle Make Her First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth To Baby Archie?

Meghan Markle has stayed out of the public spotlight since giving birth to her son with Prince Harry, Archie Harrison. But it looks like that will change very soon!

Meghan has only made one appearance since welcoming their son on May 6, during an official yet very intimate photo call at Windsor Castle on May 8. But new reports have surfaced revealing that Meghan will return for her first official public appearance on June 8 at the Trooping the Colour, which marks Queen Elizabeth’s birthday.

The Trooping the Colour is well-attended by members of the royal family, and this year’s event will also mark the first time that Prince Louis attends too, according to reports.

Meghan attended last year’s Trooping the Colour and was an absolute vision as she stood on the balcony next to her new husband. And while it sounds like Meghan will attend this year, it is highly doubtful that little Archie will make an appearance on the balcony with his parents as he’ll be just one month old.

According to Prince Harry, his wife is definitely enjoying motherhood and he is already loving being a dad! During numerous public appearances since Archie’s birth, Harry told reporters that he’s overjoyed to have a son.

Meghan echoed his sentiments during the May 8 photo call, when she told reporters that her son has, “the sweetest temperament.”

“He’s really calm,” Meghan said at the time. “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world.”

We can’t wait to see Meghan again soon!

