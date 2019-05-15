Who Is Cooke Maroney? Everything We Know About Jennifer Lawrence’s Future Hubby

WATCH: Jennifer Lawrence’s Fiancé Cooke Maroney: Everything You Need To Know About Him



In June of 2018, we first spotted Jennifer Lawrence hanging out with a new guy – a 33-year-old art gallerist named Cooke Maroney.

Before we knew it, Cooke put a ring on the “Hunger Games” star in February and the couple just celebrated at their engagement party in May.

Throughout their relationship the pair has kept their relationship very private, begging the question: Who is Cooke Maroney really?

Here’s a list of fast facts about J-Laws soon-to-be husband:

His parents own a farm Vermont.

Cooke’s parents James Maroney and Suki Fredricks own an Oliver Hill Farm in Leichester, Vermont, where he spent most of his childhood.

He went to NYU.

Following in his father’s footsteps (who was once an art dealer in Manhattan), Cooke completed his art history degree at NYU before becoming an art gallerist.

He’s the director of Gladstone art gallery.

The gallery is in New York City and has a very high-profile list of clients. Bougie!

He met Jennifer through a mutual friend.

The now fiancés were introduced to each other by the actress’s best friend, Laura Simpson.

He’s not very into social media.

No cyber stalking for us! Cooke is completely missing from Facebook, Twitter, and his private (ugh) Instagram account only has 2,000 followers.

He and Jennifer are planning an intimate family wedding.

After a very private engagement party in New York City, we can expect their nuptials to follow suit. People reported in April that the couple was seen looking at venues in the city.