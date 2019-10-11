Who Is Maddison Brown, Liam Hemsworth’s Rumored New Love?

It looks like Liam Hemsworth might be moving on following his split from Miley Cyrus.

The actor was spotted out holding hands with Maddison Brown in NYC where they went for a walk and were photographed having a bite to eat. Here’s everything we know about Liam’s possible new flame…

She’s a fellow Australian and started off modeling for brands like Marchesa and Calvin Klein.

She’s an actress too — the 22-year-old is best known for her role in the CW series “Dynasty” where she played Kirby Anders.

She also starred opposite Nicole Kidman in “Strangerland,” who actually encouraged her to pursue acting full time.