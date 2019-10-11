Who Is Maddison Brown, Liam Hemsworth’s Rumored New Love?

It looks like Liam Hemsworth might be moving on following his split from Miley Cyrus.

It me, wearing linen 🙂

The actor was spotted out holding hands with Maddison Brown in NYC where they went for a walk and were photographed having a bite to eat. Here’s everything we know about Liam’s possible new flame…

When your friend says "dress casual" @vogueaustralia

She’s a fellow Australian and started off modeling for brands like Marchesa and Calvin Klein.

She’s an actress too — the 22-year-old is best known for her role in the CW series “Dynasty” where she played Kirby Anders.

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 23: (L-R) Actresses Maddison Brown and Nicole Kidman attend the ‘Strangerland’ Premiere during the 2015 Sundance Film Festival at the Egyptian Theatre on January 23, 2015 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

She also starred opposite Nicole Kidman in “Strangerland,” who actually encouraged her to pursue acting full time.

