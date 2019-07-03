Who is Ryan Seacrest’s New Girlfriend? Meet 24-Year-Old Model Larissa Schot

Ryan Seacrest has a new lady in his life!

Last month, the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host was photographed locking lips with a mystery brunette during a seaside getaway to the French Riviera.

The Daily Mail identified the beauty as 24-year-old Larissa Schot, a former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant who’s landed campaigns with Smashbox and Urban Decay and starred in Vic Mensa’s “Dark Things” music video.

Larissa, who is two decades Ryan’s younger, snapped many photos of her trip to France last month – and we wouldn’t be surprised if the “American Idol” host was the one behind the camera.

After her time in France, she headed to Portofino, Italy, where she rocked a sexy white string bikini by the sea.

Larissa appeared on season 22 of “ANTM” in 2015, but she was eliminated in the second episode.

Ryan’s French vacation with Larissa comes four months after he split from Shayna Taylor, his on-and-off girlfriend of nearly three years.

“It was an amicable split and they’re still really close,” a source close to Ryan told People at the time, adding that the exes “still love and care about each other.”