Who Is Spotify’s Most Streamed Artist of 2022?

It’s everyone’s favorite time of the year – Spotify Wrapped has officially come out and we now know who won the top spot for most-streamed artist on Spotify!

When it comes to musical artists, on a global level, Bad Bunny and Harry Styles battled it out for the top spot across many of the categories. The Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who has become a global phenomenon, clinched the number one most-streamed artist for the third year running, and his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the most-streamed album of the year.

Harry’s single, “As It Was”, was the most-streamed song of the year, while “Harry’s House” took home second-place in terms of streaming. And of course, hot off the release of “Midnights”, Taylor Swift was amongst the top ranks in many categories – including being the number two most-streamed artist of the year and being the number one in the “Most Viral Artists Globally” category.

Spotify also shared the top podcasts of the year globally – the Joe Rogan’s “The Joe Rogan Experience” taking the number one spot, followed by Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy”. Both podcasts are exclusively licensed to Spotify. Emma Chamberlain’s podcast “Anything Goes” was third, which will also become a Spotify exclusive beginning in 2023.

See all of the Global and U.S. top Spotify lists below!

Spotify Wrapped Global Top Lists

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift Drake The Weeknd BTS

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

“As It Was” by Harry Styles “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

“Un Verano Sin Ti”, Bad Bunny “Harry’s House”, Harry Styles “SOUR”, Olivia Rodrigo “=”, Ed Sheeran “Planet Her”, Doja Cat

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

“The Joe Rogan Experience” “Call Her Daddy” “Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain” “Caso 63” (All Languages) “Crime Junkie”

Most Viral Artists Globally

Taylor Swift The Weeknd Bad Bunny BTS Lana Del Rey

Most Shared Lyrics Globally

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Heather” by Conan Gray “I Love You So” by The Walters “Summertime Sadness” by Lana Del Rey “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane

Spotify Wrapped U.S. Top Lists

U.S. Most-Streamed Artists

Drake Taylor Swift Bad Bunny Kanye West The Weeknd

U.S. Most-Streamed Songs

“As It Was” by Harry Styles “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone “First Class” by Jack Harlow

U.S. Most-Streamed Albums

“Un Verano Sin Ti”, Bad Bunny “Harry’s House”, Harry Styles “Dangerous: The Double Album”, Morgan Wallen “Midnights”, Taylor Swift “SOUR”, Olivia Rodrigo

U.S. Most Popular Podcasts

“The Joe Rogan Experience” “Call Her Daddy” “Crime Junkie” “The Daily” “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard”

U.S. Most Anticipated Podcasts

“Archetypes” “Batman Unburied” “Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith” “Case 63” “Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen”

U.S. Most Popular Audiobooks

“I’m Glad My Mom Died”, Jennette McCurdy “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”, J.K. Rowling “It Ends with Us”, Colleen Hoover “Atomic Habits”, James Clear “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck”, Mark Manson

And as a reminder – Wrapped isn’t just about the Top Lists! Wrapped is a beloved Spotify feature that summarizes a user’s listening habits from January through the end of November, using fun graphics and stats such as top five artist and songs, total minutes listened, and fun things like a user’s “listening vibe”.

And for those who count down the days until Wrapped every year, now is the time to see how many times you streamed “Harry’s House”, where you landed on the Swiftie scale (did you crack the top 0.5% of listeners??), or whether that one random song you were obsessed with for a week ended up skewing your whole Wrapped results.

Whether your Wrapped was accurate, cringey, or an indie-ridden list you can brag to your friends about (“What do you mean you’ve never heard of this band??”), what makes today fun is seeing how yours compares to your friends too!

Hayley Santaflorentina