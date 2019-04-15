Who Is Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman?

Tiger Woods was surrounded by his family and friends as he took home his fifth green jacket at Augusta National on Sunday, but many fans are wondering who the leading lady in his life is!

The golf champ got big hugs from his kids, Sam and Charlie, and mom, but it was his girlfriend, but it was his girlfriend Erica Herman’s big smooch at the Masters that got people talking.

Tiger and Erica started dating in 2017 after meeting through one of Tiger’s Florida restaurants. Erica also works in the restaurant industry and ran one of his restaurants as a general manager, according to multiple reports.

Shortly after, they made their relationship public when Erica hit the Presidents’ Cup in October 2017 wearing a player spouse badge normally reserved for WAGs. The duo then headed out on vacation to the Bahamas with the golfer’s two children.

The duo have been going strong ever since! Erica hit Wimbledon with Tiger in July 2018 and has also been by his side during his courtroom drama following his reckless driving charge from May 2017.

At the Ryder Cup in September 2018, Tiger was seen mouthing “I love you” to his leading lady after his big win.

This past weekend, the duo shared a very public smooch at the Masters — again, cementing their official relationship status.

Outside of golf and public events, the couple remains extremely private and not much more is known about Erica – but it’s safe to say she’s likely a big part of his massive comeback!