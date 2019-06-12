Who Is Wendy Williams’ New Boyfriend Marc Tomblin?

Wendy Williams‘ new mystery beau has been identified as 27-year-old Marc Tomblin!

The talk show host has been dropping hints all over the Internet about a new love in her life following her split from her husband of 21 years, Kevin Hunter. Wendy first ignited rumors of a new romance two days ago when she posted a very loved up photo on Instagram, holding Tomblin’s hand, whose face was out of frame.

“Last night was the most beautiful sunset in Sherman Oaks with special people,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you California! You’ve won me over!”

She included the hashtags “#verysexyman,” “#oldenoughtobeyourmother,” and “#mynewlife” making her message clear that she is moving on with company!

And while Wendy has yet to confirm the relationship publicly, she said on her show last month that she is “rediscovering [her] love of men.”

So who is Marc?

According to his LinkedIn, the North Carolina native is a financial investor and blogger. He also has a criminal past. Marc was convicted of armed robbery and breaking and entering within days of each other in 2013, according to court documents obtained by Bossip.

He served fifteen months in prison for the duel convictions and was later released in 2014.

After news spread about the convicted felon, Wendy made it known that her alleged BF’s criminal past was likely not a secret.

“I am a 54-year-old grown a** woman,” she told TMZ. “I know what I’m doing.”

The New Jersey native said that she and Tomblin are keeping things fun and that she just wants to live her life.

“Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years…where I was cooped up only to be a show pony,” she said to TMZ. “Now I’m living my life.”