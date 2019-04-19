Who Was Kate Smith, And Why Are Sports Teams Dumping Her Version of ‘God Bless America’?

If you’ve never heard of Kate Smith before today, you’ve likely heard her voice.

The legacy of the late singer, who gained mass popularity in the ’40s and died in 1986, has carried on at sports stadiums for decades.
Her popular rendition of Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” had been played during the seventh-inning stretch at Yankees Stadium since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and it’s also been a longtime fixture at Philadelphia Flyers games. The Flyers even memorialized Smith with a statue outside their arena, which was erected in 1987, one year after her passing.

Singers Lauren Hart and Kate Smith are seen on the screen before Game Six of the 2010 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wachovia Center on June 9, 2010 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andre Ringuette/Getty Images)

But that tradition was quickly reversed this week, when allegations of racism surrounding her controversial early recordings came to light. Among the offensive tracks she recorded that are getting a second look are “Pickanninny Heaven” and “That’s Why Darkies Are Born,” a 1931 song that references picking cotton.

The Yankees told the Associated Press in a statement on Friday: “The Yankees have been made aware of a recording that had been previously unknown to us and decided to immediately and carefully review this new information. The Yankees take social, racial and cultural insensitivities very seriously. And while no final conclusions have been made, we are erring on the side of sensitivity.”

The Flyers made a similar move this week and also promptly cloaked Smith’s statue outside of the Wells Fargo Center in black, keeping it in place with ropes.

“We have recently become aware that several songs performed by Kate Smith contain offensive lyrics that do not reflect our values as an organization,” a Flyers spokesman told Philly.com in a statement. “As we continue to look into this serious matter, we are removing Kate Smith’s recording of ‘God Bless America’ from our library and covering up the statue that stands outside of our arena.”

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.