Who Was Lisa Marie Presley Married To And How Many Children Did She Have?

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of famed rock’n’roll icon Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died January 12. She was 54 years old.

Lisa Marie was just seen at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night, just two days before her tragic passing where she had difficulty speaking and also trouble walking down the red carpet. She was escorted to the award show by her father’s longtime friend and talent manager Jerry Schilling, who was seen holding her arm in support several times.

Despite the difficulties she exhibited at the award show just prior to her death, the news was still a shock to close friends and family who swarmed social media with their prayers.

Lisa Marie led a legendary yet difficult life, marrying and divorcing four times.

She first married actor Danny Keough in 1988 and the couple welcomed their first child, now-actress Riley Keough in May 1989. The couple welcomed their second child, son Benjamin Keough, in October 1992. The duo divorced in 1994 but Lisa Marie went on to be an extremely devoted mother to her two children.

Benjamin sadly took his own life in 2020 at the age of 27 and Lisa Marie said that the tragedy haunted her. At the time of Benjamin’s death she wrote a touching farewell where she shared that she “worshiped the ground” that he walked on. She added, “My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day.”

Lisa Marie’s divorce from Keough wasn’t without controversy – she was already courting her future second husband, musician Michael Jackson at the time of her divorce. Michael, who had been embroiled in a lawsuit, had turned to Lisa Marie for support after reconnecting at a dinner with a mutual friend. Fast forward several phone calls and a whirlwind romance later, despite the fact that she was still married, Jackson proposed to her over the phone. The duo took trips to Vegas and Florida before jetting off to the Dominican Republic, where they got hitched — just 20 days after she finalized her divorce from Keough.

“My married name is Mrs. Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson. My marriage to Michael Jackson took place in a private ceremony outside the United States weeks ago,” the bride later announced in a statement to the media. “I am very much in love with Michael. I dedicate my life to being his wife. I understand and support him. We both look forward to raising a family.”

The romance was short-lived, and Lisa Marie and Michael divorced in 1996. They never had children together.

Lisa Marie waited several years before finding love again – this time in the arms of actor Nicolas Cage who she married in 2002.

During an interview with Barbara Walters, Nicolas, who was still married to actress Patricia Arquette at the time of meeting Lisa Marie, described how their romance got started.

“I walk into a party not knowing who I’m going to meet, and there’s this beautiful girl standing in the middle of the living room wearing this short leather skirt and this fluffy jacket, and she looks up at me with these big, beautiful, soulful eyes that look like they have a sad story to tell, and I just went ‘Oh.’ I was thunderstruck,” he explained. “We got to talking, we got to know each other, and she’s hilarious and she’s a real firecracker and she tells it like it is,” Cage shared with Walters and adding that he “saw Lisa” and not Elvis’s daughter.

Her romance with Nicolas was headline-making. The duo made regular appearances on red carpets and Nic proposed with $65,000 six-carat yellow diamond engagement ring. The duo dashed off for a quickie destination wedding in Hawaii… but after less than four months of marital bliss Cage filed for divorce.

I’m sad about this, but we shouldn’t have been married in the first place. It was a big mistake,” Presley said in a statement after the news was made public.

He later told Walters in another interview about the romance, “Oftentimes when you have two people who are very strong and their own personalities and rather intense, sometimes you can have a hard time meshing. It’s sad and I miss her every day,” he shared, “and sometimes I wish we couldn’t have rushed the marriage and sometimes I regret rushing the divorce, but it just seemed like it wasn’t going to change.”

By 2004 they were officially divorced.

In January 2006 Lisa Marie married guitarist Michael Lockwood. They welcomed twin daughters Harper and Finley two years later in 2008. The duo separated in 2016, and have since been involved in a lengthy custody battle regarding child support and joint finances. Lockwood currently has custody of their twin daughters.

