Who Was The Christmas Tree On ‘The Masked Singer’?

‘Tis the season for more big TV reveals! “The Masked Singer” revealed another one of its contestants on Tuesday, this time unveiling who was under the Christmas Tree costume—it turned out to be comedian Ana Gasteyer!

The remaining six contestants performed together for the first time on Tuesday’s episode, sharing the stage together before unmasking the Tree. Fans were thrilled to learn that the jazzy, fun personality they had come to know as the Tree was Ana, who fittingly has her own Christmas jazz album and is an alum of “A Christmas Story Live.”

The contestants battled onstage for their place in the semifinals and judges were joined by Season 1 winner T-Pain. After each performance, host Nick Cannon asked each participant what they had in common with the judges as one final clue.

In the end, only Jenny McCarthy had guessed Ana as the Tree! Ana, who is also a former “Saturday Night Live“ cast member, even had Ken Jeong fooled, despite the fact that she had starred alongside him on the live version of “A Christmas Story.” And she wasn’t about to let Ken get away with not recognizing her voice!

“It wasn’t that long ago, Ken,” the 52-year-old actress said to the judge said after being unmasked. “And I sang a major number!”

Now that the Christmas Tree has jingled all the way home, “The Masked Singer” is down to its final five contestants: Flamingo, Fox, Leopard, Rottweiler, and Thingamajig. Only the three final three contestants will remain after Wednesday’s double-elimination episode.

Get your guesses ready, because that means two more contestants will go home tonight!