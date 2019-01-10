Emojis aside, this is a serious declaration of love via Instagram from Ben Simmons!

Kendall Jenner took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a sexy video of what looks to be a bathing suit photoshoot (you know, model stuff), and her rumored BF Ben Simmons couldn’t help but leave a flirty little note in the comments section.

“Come here ..” the NBA star commented.

If that doesn’t show some deep admiration than we don’t know what does.

However, this wouldn’t be the first time that Ben has shown up in the comments to gawk at the Victoria’s Secret model!

On Dec. 26, Ben commented on another one of Kendall’s selfies with a very suggestive drooling emoji.

The rumored couple have taken things up a notch offline as well! Kendall has been spotted courtside at a few of Ben’s NBA games in Philadelphia, and even sat with his mom, Julie Simmons, on Nov. 30.

They have yet to define the relationship publicly, but could they be more obvious?

We see you, Ben!