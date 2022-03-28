Whoopi Goldberg, Diddy, Nicki Minaj & More Stars React To Will Smith Slap

It was the slap heard around the world, with Will Smith shocking the Oscars audience on Sunday when he slapped Chris Rock following a joke that the comedian had made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

In the moment, audience members let out audible gasps and confusion over the incident. Even Chris Rock appeared stunned over what had just happened, choosing to say that the slap would certainly make for one of the most eventful moments in live television history.

Will later apologized to the Academy during his speech after winning Best Actor for his role in “King Richard” and shared how “art had imitated life” and he does “crazy things for love.”

Stars reacted on social media, sharing their thoughts about the exchange between Will and Chris.

While some stars defended Will’s behavior, others notably condemned the violence. The Academy also shared a statement on social media, saying they don’t condone violence at any award show.

Check out all the reactions below:

I love Chris Rock. I don’t think he would’ve made that joke had he known what Jada recently shared- but between him & the whole team @ the #Oscars you mean to tell me not ONE of y’all heard this woman just share this heartbreaking story? #ComeOnSon … (continue to next tweet) — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 28, 2022

There’s no excuse for that, Will Smith. pic.twitter.com/v8u8PtQRMX — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

New Oscar category, Will Smith Best Fight Award — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) March 28, 2022

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.

Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 28, 2022

It was just a joke. Jokes are what Chris Rock does. Always has been edgy. This was a mild joke for him. And i love GI Jane — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 28, 2022

Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology. There is no excuse for what he did. He’s lucky Chris is not filing assault charges. The excuses he made tonight were bullshit. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 28, 2022

We should never get to a place where we sit and watch a movie star hit someone on global television then, moments later, get a standing ovation while talking about love. #WillSmith #Oscars — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 28, 2022

WILL SMITH ASSAULTS CHRIS ROCK OVER JOKE: History was made at Sunday’s Academy Awards, but #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the altercation everyone is talking about and discuss if it overshadowed the moments that should have been celebrated. https://t.co/Ah9MDZwvCD #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kNMoxwHKeh — The View (@TheView) March 28, 2022

Stand-up comics are very adept at handling hecklers.

Violent physical assault… not so much.#UgliestOscarMoment_Ever pic.twitter.com/enUimEoLV6 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 28, 2022

Move on with LOVE. LOVE 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨ — LOVE (@Diddy) March 28, 2022

At your highest moment …be careful that’s when the devil tries to come for you 🙌🏽 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 28, 2022

