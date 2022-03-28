Whoopi Goldberg, Diddy, Nicki Minaj & More Stars React To Will Smith Slap

It was the slap heard around the world, with Will Smith shocking the Oscars audience on Sunday when he slapped Chris Rock following a joke that the comedian had made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

In the moment, audience members let out audible gasps and confusion over the incident. Even Chris Rock appeared stunned over what had just happened, choosing to say that the slap would certainly make for one of the most eventful moments in live television history.

Will later apologized to the Academy during his speech after winning Best Actor for his role in “King Richard” and shared how “art had imitated life” and he does “crazy things for love.”

Stars reacted on social media, sharing their thoughts about the exchange between Will and Chris.

While some stars defended Will’s behavior, others notably condemned the violence. The Academy also shared a statement on social media, saying they don’t condone violence at any award show.

Check out all the reactions below:

