Why Brie Larson Turned Down ‘Captain Marvel’ Three Times

Brie Larson initially had her doubts about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

The 30-year-old Oscar winner got candid about her past Hollywood auditions in a video for her YouTube channel, revealing that she declined the starring role in “Captain Marvel” on three separate occasions.

“So, for Captain Marvel, I remember getting a call when I was shooting ‘Kong [Skull Island]’ and I was in Australia at that point filming,” she recalled. “I remember they called, and they said Marvel is interested in you playing Captain Marvel, and I said, ‘Oh I can’t do that. I have too much anxiety. That’s too much for me. I don’t think I can handle that.'”

Even though she turned down the offer, Marvel called back a second time to find out if she would change her mind. However, she stuck with her earlier decision and passed on the role again.

“Then, they called a third time and was like ‘Are you sure?'” the actress revealed. “So, the point is every time I was like, ‘Tell them no’ and I thought my team was telling them no, [but] they were not because I think they were like, ‘She would be great at this.'”

Thankfully, Brie’s team knew exactly what they were doing. She eventually agreed to step into the franchise, and “Captain Marvel” went on the gross over $1 billion at the global box office!

The studio has already greenlit a sequel, which is slated for potential release in 2022. The movie will be directed by Nia Da Costa.

